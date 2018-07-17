Finmin to infuse Rs 113 bn in 5 PSUs to meet regulatory capital requirement

The ministry on Tuesday approved an infusion of Rs 113.36 billion in five state-owned lenders including PNB, Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank to help them meet the regulatory requirement, sources said.

This is the first ever infusion in the current fiscal and the remaining amount of Rs 536.64 billion would be disbursed during the course of the year.

As per the plan, the sources said, (PNB), hit by Nirav Modi scam, will get the highest amount of Rs 28.16 billion out, while to get Rs 17.9 billion.

Besides, Andhra Bank to get Rs 20.19 billion, Indian Overseas Bank - Rs 21.57 billion and Corporation Bank - Rs 25.55 billion.

These have come under pressure because of interest payment to their bond holders of Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds, the sources said.

As a result, they were facing the risk of breaching the regulatory requirement, they said, adding that the ministry has decided to provide capital to 4-5 which are facing "acute shortage".

raise capital through AT1 bonds, which are perpetual in nature and therefore provide higher interest rate to investors. A high level of bad loans and widening losses have made it difficult for banks to service these bonds from their own earnings.

The infusion would be part of remaining Rs 650 billion out of Rs 2.11 trillion capital infusion over two financial years.



The government announced Rs 2.11 trillion capital infusion programme October last year. As per the plan, the public sector banks (PSBs) were to get Rs 1.35 trillion through re-capitalisation bonds, and the balance Rs 580 billion through raising of capital from the market.

Out of the Rs 1.35 trillion, the government has already infused about Rs 710 billion through recap bonds in the banks and balance would be done during this fiscal.

Besides, PSBs are also planning to tap the markets to raise more than Rs 500 billion this fiscal to shore up their capital base for business growth and meeting regulatory global risk norms.

Capital is very much required for these banks as they are saddled with non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of about Rs 10 lakh crore.

Out of 21 public sector banks, 13 have already taken the approval of their boards or shareholders for raising capital through the equity market,



The combined value of the shares sales of these banks is upwards of Rs 500 billion.

Leading the pack is the Central Bank of India, which has already got shareholders' approval for raising Rs 80 billion equity capital through various means, including a follow-on public offer, rights issue or a qualified institutional placement (QIP), to shore up its capital base.