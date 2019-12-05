JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Loan melas a short-term salve, may come back to bite NPA-hit banks
Business Standard

Forex reserves hit a new high of $451 billion as of Dec 3: RBI governor

Since the beginning of the current financial year, the forex kitty has gained by $38.8 billion as of December 3, the largest in recent year, the governor added

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Forex reserves
Representative Image

Foreign exchange reserves continue the upward journey surging to a new high of $451.7 billion as of December 3, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the current financial year, the forex kitty has gained by $38.8 billion as of December 3, the largest in recent year, the governor added.

The total reserves had risen by $347 million to $448.596 billion in the week to November 22, the last reported number by the RBI.

The reserves have been surging to new highs every week for the last few months and this is the first time that they have crossed the $450 billion mark.

First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 12:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU