Forex reserves hit a new high of $451 billion as of Dec 3: RBI governor

Foreign exchange reserves continue the upward journey surging to a new high of $451.7 billion as of December 3, Reserve Bank governor said on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the current financial year, the forex kitty has gained by $38.8 billion as of December 3, the largest in recent year, the governor added.

The total reserves had risen by $347 million to $448.596 billion in the week to November 22, the last reported number by the RBI.

The reserves have been surging to new highs every week for the last few months and this is the first time that they have crossed the $450 billion mark.