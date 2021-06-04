Forex reserves surge $5.27 bn to lifetime high of $598.16 bn: RBI data

-
-
The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.271 billion to touch a record high of USD 598.165 billion in the week ended May 28, RBI data showed on Friday.
In the previous week ended May 21, 2021, the reserves had increased by USD 2.865 billion to USD 592.894 billion.
While announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy review earlier on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the country's forex reserves may have crossed USD 600 billion currently.
"Based on our current expectations, we believe that our (forex) reserves have already exceeded USD 600 billion. That is something which gives us a great amount of confidence to deal with the challenges arising out of global spillovers, should they happen at a future date," Das said.
The rise in the reserves, for the week ended May 28, was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCAs swelled by USD 5.01 billion to USD 553.529 billion in the reporting week, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves rose by USD 265 million to USD 38.106 billion.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 2 million to USD 1.515 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 5 million to USD 5.016 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.
