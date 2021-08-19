Govt appoints Lalit Kumar Chandel on Bank of Maharashtra board

The government has appointed Lalit Kumar Chandel, Economic Adviser, Department of Financial Services, on the board of

He is appointed as Government of India nominee director on the board with effect from August 18, said in a statement on Thursday.

Chandel replaced Hrisheekesh Arvind Modak.

Chandel has served at various levels in different departments of Government of India, including banking, insurance, capital markets, external assistance, rural development, power, irrigation and health, it said.

He has held key positions of Director (Insurance), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance; Executive Director, CVO and Financial Adviser, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and Whole Time Director Finance, Telangana State Power Generation Corporation.

