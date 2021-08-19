Govt appoints Lalit Kumar Chandel on Bank of Maharashtra board

-
ALSO READ
Cops submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
Auto firm Stellantis makes top-level appointments for Indian region
US President Joe Biden to make formal announcements on ambassadors soon
Existing appointments for 2nd Covishield dose on CoWin remain valid: Govt
Biden expected to nominate LA Mayor as US ambassador to India: Reports
-
The government has appointed Lalit Kumar Chandel, Economic Adviser, Department of Financial Services, on the board of Bank of Maharashtra.
He is appointed as Government of India nominee director on the board with effect from August 18, Bank of Maharashtra said in a statement on Thursday.
Chandel replaced Hrisheekesh Arvind Modak.
Chandel has served at various levels in different departments of Government of India, including banking, insurance, capital markets, external assistance, rural development, power, irrigation and health, it said.
He has held key positions of Director (Insurance), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance; Executive Director, CVO and Financial Adviser, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and Whole Time Director Finance, Telangana State Power Generation Corporation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU