RBI to buy Rs 5,000 cr of bonds from secondary market under G-SAP on Aug 26

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it would buy Rs 5,000 crore of bonds from the secondary market under its Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) on August 26.
The bonds that the RBI plans to buy mature between 2026 and 2035, including the benchmark 5-year and 14 year bonds. Buying 'on the run' papers, helps in bringing down yields in the market.
