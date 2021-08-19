JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

CVC re-appoints T M Bhasin as chairman of Advisory Board for Banking Frauds
Business Standard

Govt appoints Shanti Lal Jain as MD and CEO of Indian Bank for 3 years

Jain is presently the Executive Director of Bank of Baroda

Topics
Indian Bank | Bank of Baroda | Appointment Committee of Cabinet

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Indian Bank
Jain will replace Padmaja Chunduru whose term at the public sector bank would end on August 31

The Appointment Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Shanti Lal Jain as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of lndian Bank for a period of three years.

Jain is presently the Executive Director of Bank of Baroda. His tenure of three years would start from Sep 1, and will be extendable for another two years or until attaining the age of superannuation, whichever is earlier.

Jain will replace Padmaja Chunduru whose term at the public sector bank would end on August 31.

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB), after interviewing nine candidates, had recommended Jain as the MD of Indian Bank. The BBB—autonomous body for improving governance and boards of public sector financial institutions— had suggested Soma Sankara Prasad as the top candidate in the reserve list for the same position.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 19 2021. 22:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.