Green finance: Taxonomy, a clear legal definition keenly awaited

In January this year, John Kerry said: “Let’s face it, (a) whole bunch of companies in the world have chosen to say, ‘I’m going to be net-zero by 2050’. And you and I, we know they don’t have a clue on how they’re going to get there. And most of them are not on track to get there.” The United States special presidential envoy for climate (and former secretary of state) was addressing an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year.