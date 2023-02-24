JUST IN
Axis Bank-Citibank deal likely to be completed by March 1
Banks can see rise in bad loans from retail, small businesses: SBI official
BS Banker of the Year Award: High-powered Jury meets today to pick winner
SBI rolls out BHIM SBIPay for S'pore-India transfer after UPI-PayNow linkage
Nearly a dozen fintech startups moved to IFSCA innovation sandbox
Banks' improving performance supports intrinsic creditworthiness: Fitch
Kotak Mahindra Bank takes corporate digital banking portal 'Kotak fyn' live
Indian banks' performance till Dec 22 exceeds expectations: Fitch Ratings
Banks, financial institutions should safeguard banking security, says RBI
Difference between rise in median MCLR, term deposits crosses 40 bps
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Axis Bank-Citibank deal likely to be completed by March 1
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HDFC Bank raises $750 million via dollar bond sale, to pay coupon of 5.686%

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced that it has raised USD 750 million through a dollar bond sale

Topics
HDFC Bank | Bonds | fund raising

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
Photo: Bloomberg

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced that it has raised USD 750 million through a dollar bond sale.

The bank said it will be paying a coupon of 5.686 per cent for the three year bonds, according to an exchange filing.

The paper, rated Baa3 by Moody's Rating Services and Bbb by S&P, will be listed on the India International Exchange, it said.

The USD denominated senior unsecured instruments will be redeemed on maturity in March 2026.

The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.69 per cent down at Rs 1,603.35 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 0.23 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 08:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.