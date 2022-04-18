JUST IN

HDFC Bank shifts tack to focus on wholesale loans, plans branch expansion

During Q4 of FY22, HDFC Bank added 563 branches while in the entire FY22, it added 734 branches, which is about two branches per day

Topics
HDFC Bank | Bank loans | HDFC

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Defying trends, the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has shifted its asset mix significantly towards high-rated segments. As a result, its wholesale-to-retail mix has tilted heavily in favour of wholesale, even at the cost of margins.

Further, it is even looking to ramp up its branch network, with an aim to service clients within a 1-2 km radius rather than the current 5-6 km radius. During Q4 of FY22, the bank added 563 branches while in the entire FY22, it added 734 branches, which is about two branches per day. Further, it is looking to add another 150 ...

First Published: Mon, April 18 2022. 06:07 IST

