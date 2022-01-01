HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

-
ALSO READ
Exide Industries soars 14% on divestment of life insurance biz to HDFC Life
Exide Life is a tuck-in acquisition at fair valuations: HDFC Life CEO
HDFC Life acquires Exide Life Insurance in Rs 6,687-crore deal
Immediate gains more likely for Exide Industries' stock than HDFC Life
Exide Industries posts consolidated profit of Rs 32 crore in first quarter
-
HDFC Life Insurance has completed the acquisition of Exide Life by allotting over 8.7 crore shares of the company to Exide Industries, the insurer said on Saturday.
The Capital Raising Committee of the board has vide its resolution dated January 1, 2022, allotted 8,70,22,222 equity shares of the company to Exide on a preferential basis, and the company has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Exide Life from Exide, HDFC Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.
Accordingly, Exide Life became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with immediate effect -- from January 1, 2022, it said.
The deal was announced in September 2021.
The shares were issued at an issue price of Rs 685 per scrip and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore, aggregating to Rs 6,687 crore.
"The acquisition will accelerate the scale-up of the proprietary channels, strengthen presence in South India and across tier 2 and tier 3 locations. The merger of Exide Life into HDFC Life will be initiated shortly," HDFC Life said.
With this, Exide Industries now holds a 4.1 per cent stake in HDFC Life.
Exide Life's agency based distribution model, a strong presence in South India and experience across tier 2 and tier 3 locations complements HDFC Life and will help expand its market and bolster its proprietary distribution, it said.
Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life, said, We are extremely happy to welcome the Exide Life family into ours. This first-of-its-kind acquisition is a reflection of our intent to build a stronger India by providing a financial safety net to more people".
She said this acquisition is an important milestone towards the company's strategic objective of bringing more people into the fold of financial protection.
She also thanked the outgoing MD and CEO of Exide Life, Kshitij Jain for his stellar leadership in helping build a strong institution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU