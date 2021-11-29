Life insurers' NBP set to expand 14% in FY22 on higher growth in H2: Icra

-
ALSO READ
Life insurers report 3% YoY growth in new business premiums in August
Cargo insurance premiums up 33%; second fastest after personal accident biz
Don't delay choosing nominee for life insurance policy, say analysts
Insurers likely to further tighten underwriting norms for term plans
Non-life insurers' premium up 19.46% at Rs 20,000 crore in July
-
While the life insurance industry has seen muted growth of 4 per cent in new business premiums (NBP) so far, it is expected to close the financial year (FY22) with 14 per cent growth in NBP, backed a pick-up in business in the second half of the fiscal, rating agency Icra said.
“The NBP is estimated to grow 14 per cent in FY22 to Rs 3.18 trillion, as the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 16 per cent. We expect the NBP growth to accelerate in H2, as typically Q4 has always been the strongest quarter for life insurance business growth,” said Sahil Udani, Assistant VP, ICRA.
So far in the first seven months of the fiscal (7MFY22), NBP of the life insurers totalled to Rs 1.53 trillion, up 4 per cent year-on-year, primarily due to the subdued performance of the insurers during Q1FY22 because of the second wave of the pandemic. Life insurers had posted a 7 per cent YoY growth in NBP in FY21, compared to 21 per cent growth in FY20.
As far as profitability is concerned, the rating agency expects the private players’ profitability to remain subdued in FY22 due to high claims in Q1. Life insurers have shelled out more than Rs 11,000 crore to settle Covid-related death claims, with a huge chunk of them coming this financial year when the second wave ravaged through the country.
Insurers have been keeping excess mortality reserves and the extra provisioning has resulted in muted profitability for most, especially in the April-June quarter (Q1FY22), when the second wave hit. While the claims burden has come down now, insurers are still holding sufficient reserves so that they can cushion their balance sheet against any risk in the future with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While the covid related death claims have had an impact on the profitability of life insurers, the solvency has not faced the same impact. “Median solvency levels for select private players remained at 2.0-2.1x for the last three years. The larger players have been reporting back-book surplus higher than the new business strain, which had helped meet the capital requirement for the required growth”, said Udani.
While the current solvency remains comfortable, rating agency ICRA said the solvency levels for the industry would be contingent on the underwriting losses incurred on account of Covid-19 pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU