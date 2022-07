HDFC raises benchmark lending rate, RPLR by 25 bps with effect from Aug 1

Housing Development Corp Ltd hiked its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, with effect from August 1, the company said in an exchange filing.

The hike in rate by the mortgage lender came before the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting, which is to be held between August 3 and August 5.

" increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 25 basis points, with effect from August 1, 2022," the exchange filing said.

The revised rates for new borrowers will range between 7.80 per cent and 8.30 per cent, against the existing range of 7.55 per cent to 8.05 per cent. For existing customers, the rates will rise by 25 bps.

--IANS

manish/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)