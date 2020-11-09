HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 0.10%

Mortgage lender Ltd on Monday announced cutting its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 10 basis points (0.10 per cent).

" reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10, 2020," said in a release.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it added.

