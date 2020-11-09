JUST IN
SBI to raise share of financial inclusion to 20% by March 2022
Business Standard

HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 0.10%

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

hdfc

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday announced cutting its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 10 basis points (0.10 per cent).

"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10, 2020," HDFC said in a release.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it added.

First Published: Mon, November 09 2020. 23:05 IST

