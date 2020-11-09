HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 0.10%

-
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday announced cutting its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 10 basis points (0.10 per cent).
"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10, 2020," HDFC said in a release.
The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it added.
