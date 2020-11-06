Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors from Nov 7

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra to reduce MCLR by 10, 20 basis points
Canara Bank slips over 6% as net loss widens to Rs 3,529 crore in Q4
SBI cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps upto three months tenor to revive demand
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,012 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
Canara Bank's Q4 pre-tax loss widens to Rs 3,334.5 cr as staff costs rise
-
State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.05-0.15 per cent with effect from November 7.
The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by 0.05 per cent to 7.35 per cent from 7.40 per cent currently, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The six-month MCLR too has been lowered by a similar quantum to 7.30 per cent. Among others, the overnight and one-month MCLRs are cut by 0.15 per cent each to 6.80 per cent, while the three-month MCLR stands revised to 6.95 per cent, against 7.10 per cent.
The new rates will come to effect from November 7, 2020, Canara Bank said.
On Thursday, Indian Overseas Bank had announced to cut the one, two and three-year MCLRs by 0.05 per cent each to 7.45 per cent.
The overnight and one-month MCLR will be priced at 6.85 per cent each from 7.05 per cent and 7.35 per cent, respectively, at present.
The new rates will come to effect from November 10, 2020, Indian Overseas Bank had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU