ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth

Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth.

The bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, the date of allotment being December 12, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are redeemable at the end of 7 years (redemption date being December 12, 2029), it said.

There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it added.

The bonds carry a coupon of 7.63 per cent payable annually and were issued at par, it said, adding, the bonds would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 23:35 IST

