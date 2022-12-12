ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth

Private sector on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through to fund growth.

The bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, the date of allotment being December 12, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

The are redeemable at the end of 7 years (redemption date being December 12, 2029), it said.

There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it added.

The bonds carry a coupon of 7.63 per cent payable annually and were issued at par, it said, adding, the bonds would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.

