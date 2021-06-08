ICICI Bank says mobile app has 2 million customers from other banks

-
ICICI Bank said on Tuesday its mobile app “iMobile Pay” had more than 2 million customers of other banks, five months after making the platform available to all.
The private sector lender opened its banking platform to all in December 2020 in a first-in-industry initiative. Using the app, customers of other banks’ can link their accounts and start making payments or transactions digitally.
“It also offered them access to an entire range of ICICI Bank services including savings account, home loan, credit card, personal loan among others from the comfort and safety of their home in these challenging times of the pandemic”, the bank said in a statement.
“...the trends received so far show that users are enjoying the various features offered by the app such as ‘pay to contact’, bill payments and ‘scan to pay’, among others”, the statement said.
“The bank has transformed the app and renamed it ‘iMobile Pay’ five months ago to offer interoperability so that anyone, including customers of other banks, can experience the benefits of hassle-free payments and digital banking of ICICI Bank through this app. This was made possible by leveraging NPCI’s interoperable infrastructure,” said Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank.
