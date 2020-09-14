JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee rises 21 paise to 73.32 against US dollar in early trade
Business Standard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance inks bancassurance tie up with YES Bank

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products

Topics
bancassurance | ICICI Lombard General Insurance | YES Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ICICI Lombard
ICICI Lombard

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products.

"The partnership will provide the bank's diverse customer base access to the insurer's portfolio and make insurance more accessible to its customers across India," ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said in a regulatory filing.

Bancassurance is an agreement between a bank and an insurer to sell its offerings to the lender's customers.

Through this tie-up, ICICI Lombard aims to offer innovative insurance solutions to Yes Bank's customers across 28 states and 8 union territories.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, Given the progressive and technology-oriented approach of both partners, this collaboration is an ideal synergy between the two brands and value adding to Yes Bank customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU