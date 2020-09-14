ICICI Lombard General Insurance inks bancassurance tie up with YES Bank

-
ALSO READ
In share swap deal, ICICI Lombard to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance
ICICI Lombard eyes Bharti AXA General Insurance in Rs 2,800-crore deal
ICICI Lombard-Bharti AXA deal seen a leg-up for bancassurance sector
ICICI Lombard to acquire Bharti Axa General Insurance; stock slips over 1%
Bharti AXA gets Rs 800 cr crop insurance mandate from Maharashtra, K'taka
-
Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products.
"The partnership will provide the bank's diverse customer base access to the insurer's portfolio and make insurance more accessible to its customers across India," ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said in a regulatory filing.
Bancassurance is an agreement between a bank and an insurer to sell its offerings to the lender's customers.
Through this tie-up, ICICI Lombard aims to offer innovative insurance solutions to Yes Bank's customers across 28 states and 8 union territories.
Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, Given the progressive and technology-oriented approach of both partners, this collaboration is an ideal synergy between the two brands and value adding to Yes Bank customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU