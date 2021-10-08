IMPS limit to be increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh: RBI Governor

-
ALSO READ
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
T Rabi Sankar takes over as RBI deputy governor, has a tenure of 3 years
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Central Board of Reserve Bank of India reviews current economic situation
-
In a bid to promote digital transactions, the Reserve Bank on Friday proposed to increase the per transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS).
IMPS managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an important payment system providing 24x7 instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and IVRS.
With RTGS now operational round the clock, there has been a corresponding increase in settlement cycles of IMPS, thereby reducing the credit and settlement risks.
"In view of the importance of the IMPS system and for enhanced consumer convenience, it is proposed to increase the per transaction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing measures after the bi-monetary monetary policy review.
This will lead to further increase in digital payments and will provide an additional facility to customers for making digital payments beyond Rs 2 lakh, he said, adding, necessary instructions in this regard would be issued separately.
In addition, the Reserve Bank also proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country.
The Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated August 6, 2020 had announced a scheme to conduct pilot tests of innovative technology that enables retail digital payments even in situations where internet connectivity is low or not available (offline mode).
Three pilots were successfully conducted under the Scheme in different parts of the country during the period from September 2020 to June 2021 involving small-value transactions covering a volume of 2.41 lakh for value Rs 1.16 crore.
"Given the encouraging experience gained from the pilot tests, it is proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode across the country. This will further expand the reach of digital payments and open up new opportunities for individuals and businesses," Das said.
He further said, ensuring wider availability of payments acceptance (PA) infrastructure throughout the country has been one of the priority areas for financial inclusion.
To target areas with deficient PA infrastructure, he said, it is proposed to introduce a framework for leveraging geo-tagging technology for capturing exact location information on all existing and new PA infrastructure viz., Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, Quick Response (QR) Codes, etc.
This would complement the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) framework of the Reserve Bank in ensuring wider geographical deployment of PA infrastructure, he added.
Das said the Reserve Bank's Regulatory Sandbox (RS) has so far introduced three cohorts on Retail Payments'; Cross Border Payments'; and MSME Lending'.
With a view to provide further impetus to the fintech ecosystem, he said, a fourth cohort on Prevention and Mitigation of financial frauds' is being announced.
In addition, he said, based on the experience gained and the feedback received from stakeholders, it is proposed to facilitate On Tap' application for earlier themes for participating in the Regulatory Sandbox.
This measure is expected to ensure continuous innovation in the fintech ecosystem of our country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor