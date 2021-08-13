Central Board of Reserve Bank of India reviews current economic situation

-
ALSO READ
T Rabi Sankar takes over as RBI deputy governor, has a tenure of 3 years
T Rabi Sankar named RBI deputy governor to succeed B P Kanungo
Will rabi harvest and procurement script rural recovery amid farmers' stir?
Ensure continuity in provision of financial services: RBI guv to pvt banks
M K Jain re-appointed as RBI Deputy Governor for a period of two years
-
The Central Board of RBI on Friday reviewed the current economic situation and the recent policy measures taken by the Reserve Bank to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19.
The 590th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing.
"The Board...reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the bank and the recent policy measures taken by Reserve Bank to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the economy. The Board also reviewed the functioning of Local Boards," RBI said in a statement.
Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar and other directors of the Central Board attended the meeting.
Directors who attended the meeting include, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi.
RBI said the meeting was also attended by Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU