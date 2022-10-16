JUST IN
Digital Banking Units to further augment digital infra, says RBI governor
Business Standard

India's real rate shouldn't be more than 1%: MPC member Ashima Goyal

In a Q&A, she says interest differential with the US does not matter so much because India has caps on interest sensitive inflows. Overseas investment is a very low share of the country's debt market

Topics
monetary policy committee | Reserve Bank of India | MPC

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Ashima Goyal
MPC member Ashima Goyal

At a time when the Reserve Bank of India is facing the challenge of reining in high inflation without hurting a nascent growth recovery, MPC member Ashima Goyal said in an interview to Bhaskar Dutta that the country’s real interest rate should not exceed one per cent. Going by the MPC’s inflation projections, this implies little room for further rate hikes in the current tightening cycle.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 16:41 IST

