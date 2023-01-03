Indian banks going through a purple patch: NPAs trending downwards

Stronger than expected credit growth after a year of low offtake, improvement in margins, and non-performing assets falling to a decadal low have put Indian banks in a comfortable position. Banks have been slow to pass the rate hikes on the liabilities while the assets side saw immediate revision. There is broad consensus that credit growth is expected to remain strong going ahead, given healthy consumption trends and improving corporate credit growth. Margins are also expected to be stable as the rate hike cycle has not neared the end. Non-performing assets (NPAs) are likely to trend downwards, which may result in a decline in the provisioning burden of the lenders, thereby providing further fuel to banks’ profitability.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU