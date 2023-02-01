JUST IN
Insurance policies where premium is above Rs 5 lakh no more tax exempt
Eco Survey: FDI, IPOs, simplified rules may accelerate M&As in insurance
Insurance body GIC opposes govt nominee in life and non-life councils
India's retail health insurance could be a $25 bn market in 5 yrs: Report
Private sector insurer HDFC Life expects margins to improve in Mar quarter
Joshimath subsidence: Irdai asks insurers to expeditiously settle claims
Taxmen probe rich Indians for having foreign policies without approval
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance confident to cross FY23 VNB target by March
ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income
Insurers can classify green bond purchases as infra investments: Irdai
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance
Currencies take a breather as investors await US Fed interest rate decision
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Insurance policies where premium is above Rs 5 lakh no more tax exempt

'A concern is that it should not result in a significant shift towards purely investment oriented unit link insurances'

Topics
Insurance policy | insurance premium | Union Budget

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Group covers lead 22% growth in Q1FY23 health insurance premium

Insurance policies where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will no longer be tax exempt, as per the provisions in the Union Budget 2023-24.

 

Kapil Mehta, Co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker said the income from traditional insurances where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will not be tax exempt. While, this will dampen the interest of individuals to buy high value traditional insurances, it will increase the focus on term plans and pure risk covers which is good.

A concern is that it should not result in a significant shift towards purely investment oriented unit link insurances, Mehta said.

Arihant Bardia, CIO and Co Founder, Valtrust said if premium paid on insurance policies (excl. ULIP) exceeds Rs 5 lakh in a year, then the proceeds from those policies will be taxable (except in case of death benefit).

Bardia said this is negative for insurance -- as it will impact savings products which are usually high value and margin products (though not protection). However, smaller policies remain unaffected. Overall a negative for insurance companies as it will impact the high value premium policies -- thus impacting overall industry GWP growth.

 

A similar provision was already introduced for ULIPs in 2021 wherein the aggregate premium was restricted to Rs 2.5 lakh in a year for tax exempt proceeds", said Bardia.

Mehta said improvements in ease of doing business specifically, the changes pertaining to simplification of the KYC process, one stop solution for identity and address updating, common business identifier, unified filing, and entity digilocker will make placement of insurances easier. Claims payment would also be facilitated.

Changes in personal income tax will increase personal disposable income. This will result in individuals ability to buy better, higher value insurances to manage their risk, Mehta said.

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)

--IANS

san/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Insurance policy

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 15:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.