JUST IN
Taxmen probe rich Indians for having foreign policies without approval
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance confident to cross FY23 VNB target by March
ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income
Insurers can classify green bond purchases as infra investments: Irdai
Reasonable growth, attractive valuations for life insurers' stocks
Indian govt portal upgrade may halt new debt issues, says merchant bankers
Irdai to allow insurers to auto renew FRN of cross border reinsurers
LIC may look at entering health, non-life insurance businesses: Source
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance
FinMin exhorts PSBs to achieve financial inclusion targets for FY23
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Joshimath subsidence: Irdai asks insurers to expeditiously settle claims

Insurers have also been asked to engage adequate number of surveyors immediately as required and, if need be, consider engaging surveyors from neighboring areas as well

Topics
Uttarakhand | Insurance claims | Auli

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Joshimath
FILE IMAGE: A number of studies highlighted that none of the recommendations made by various committees were followed in the development of the town. Photo: PTI

Regulator Irdai on Thursday asked insurance companies to take steps for expeditious settlement of claims of loss to property due to subsidence and landslides in the calamity-affected areas in Uttarakhand.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has issued the circular for general insurers in wake of subsidence in Joshimath town of Chamoli district and subsequent evacuation and demolition of properties which have developed cracks.

"As you are aware, subsidence and landslide have caused loss to property in some areas in the State of Uttarakhand. There is an urgent need for the general insurers to take immediate steps to mitigate the hardships of the affected insured population by ensuring immediate registration and settlement of eligible claims," it said.

Irdai has asked the insurers to nominate a senior officer at the company level who would act as a Nodal Officer in the affected districts of Uttarakhand. The nodal officer would be coordinating the receipt, processing, and settlement of all eligible claims.

Insurers have also been asked to engage adequate number of surveyors immediately as required and, if need be, consider engaging surveyors from neighboring areas as well.

"We request you (insurance companies) to take urgent steps for expeditious settlement of claims in the affected areas and maintain the details of the same," the Irdai's circular said.

Meanwhile, crack meters installed in the damaged houses of Joshimath have registered no further widening of cracks in the last three days, but water discharge from an underground channel near J P Colony has shot up again to 150 litre per minute, a senior official said on Thursday.

Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj said an inquiry will be conducted to find out how multi-storey buildings were allowed to be constructed in Joshimath which has been sinking for at least 20 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.