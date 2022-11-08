Going forward, IOB will be posting very good results: MD & CEO Sengupta

State-run Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has posted a 33 per cent rise in second quarter net profit, with signs of further improvement after coming out of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) (PCA) on September 29, 2021. Partha Pratim Sengupta, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Chennai-based lender talks to Shine Jacob about growth roadmap, plans to improve asset quality and impact of the global financial crisis on India.