LIC gets RBI's nod to increase stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 9.99%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to state-owned insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), to raise its stake in private lender to 9.99 per cent.

Currently, the life insurer holds 4.96 per cent in the private lender.

In a notification to the exchanges, the lender said, “… Limited has received an intimation from stating that the had granted its approval to LIC, for increasing its holding in the Bank up to 9.99 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of bank..”.

The approval of the central bank will be valid for one year.

As per norms, prior approval of the is required to increase stake in private banks beyond 5 per cent.

is one of the biggest institutional investors in India’s stock market and has stakes in a number of private and public sector banks. It also holds 49.24 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.

Shares of the lender were trading at Rs 2,020.50, up 2.93 per cent from previous days close, post the announcement.

