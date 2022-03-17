NARCL to make binding offers to lenders by March 31, say bankers

National Asset Reconstruction Company — India’s bad bank — will make binding offers in 14 cases to lenders to buy out big-ticket stressed assets before the end of March. Only four/five cases may see transfer before the end of 2021-22 (FY22), said bankers. “Whether we will have eno­ugh time to push them through is something we will have to see.

Lenders are trying if a few accounts can be migrated. Thi­ngs should gather pace from April onwards,” they added. While the non-binding offe­rs have been given by NARCL, financial and legal ...