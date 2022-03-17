JUST IN

BBB recommends Alok Choudhary for SBI Managing Director post
BBB recommends A Manimekhalai to MD & CEO post at Union Bank of India
No public sector bank faced loss in last three quarters, says govt
PSBs disburse Rs 41,269 cr 'loans in 59 minutes' over three years
Banks recover over Rs 7.34 trn in six-and-a-half years to Dec 2021: Govt
HDFC Bank biz in Karnataka tops Rs 2 trn, lender leads pvt sector in state
What is RTGS funds transfer system?
Why top lenders are laying the groundwork for digital-only banks
Recouping lost credit card share to be 'gradual', says HDFC Bank
Govt plans to float EoI for its stake sale in IDBI Bank next month
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee spurts by 41 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 76.20

Business Standard

NARCL to make binding offers to lenders by March 31, say bankers

NARCL is a public sector entity and will have to follow a competitive bidding process for these assets using the Swiss Challenge method.

Topics
lending | Banking | bad bank

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

National Asset Reconstruction Company — India’s bad bank — will make binding offers in 14 cases to lenders to buy out big-ticket stressed assets before the end of March. Only four/five cases may see transfer before the end of 2021-22 (FY22), said bankers. “Whether we will have eno­ugh time to push them through is something we will have to see.

Lenders are trying if a few accounts can be migrated. Thi­ngs should gather pace from April onwards,” they added. While the non-binding offe­rs have been given by NARCL, financial and legal ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on lending

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 02:29 IST

`
.