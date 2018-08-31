PNB plans to sell its entire holding of 0.11% in NSE for over Rs 480 mn

(PNB) is looking to sell its entire holding of 0.11 per cent in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and expecting to raise over Rs 480 million by divesting the stake.

Bank's subsidiary Investment Services Limited (PNBISL) has invited bids from merchant bankers on behalf of to arrange for investors.

" (PNB) intends to sell its in the Ltd (NSE) through a competitive bidding process," according to the request for proposal on the website of PNBSIL.

has set a floor price of Rs 879 per to sell its stake of 0.11 per cent stake equivalent to 550,000 shares in the NSE.

Thus, the divestment of the stake in the NSE is expected to fetch at least Rs 483.5 million to the bank.

The state-owned lender said that it intends to complete the assignment of selling the stake in the NSE by September 30, 2018.

Earlier this week, State Bank of India said it will sell 3.89 per cent stake in the NSE as part of capital raising exercise.