JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee leaps from life-time low to snap weeks of decline despite headwinds
Business Standard

PNB ranked as top PSU bank in online transactions in India: FinMin report

The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of 71 which is the highest category of performance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Punjab National bank, PNB
Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said a Department of Financial Services report has rated it as number one state-owned bank in terms of digital transactions.

The Nirav Modi scam-hit bank is also rated as the sixth overall amongst all banks in India for digital performance, PNB said in a statement.

"Based on the recent findings of DFS, PNB is ranked number one PSU bank in digital transactions in India. The bank is fully committed to Digital India initiative," it said.

The bank is rated as 'Good' by the government with a score of 71 which is the highest category of performance, it said.

PNB average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of total transactions which is an achievement in itself, it said.
First Published: Sat, August 25 2018. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements