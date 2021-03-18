'Policies to cover hospitalisation cost due to adverse effects of vaccine'

The regulatory and development authority of India (Irdai) has clarified that the health plans will cover the cost of hospitalisation, subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy, in the unlikely event of any person having an adverse reaction to Covid-19 vaccination.

“It is clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalisation following an adverse reaction to covid-19 vaccination, hospitalisation is covered under the health policies subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy," said in a release.

This was in response to various reports raising doubts whether any adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccination that require hospitalisation will be covered by the health insurance policies.