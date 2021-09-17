Punjab National Bank cuts repo-based lending rate by 25 bps to 6.55%

State-owned (PNB) on Friday said it has slashed the repo-based by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.55 per cent.

"The repo-linked (RLLR) has been changed from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent, with effect from September 17, 2021 (Friday)," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The RLLR was introduced in October 2019. It is a floating rate-based personal or retail loan that is linked to external benchmarks, such as the of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Repo is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial for their short-term requirements.

Shares of PNB on Friday closed at Rs 39.70 apiece on the BSE, down 5.02 per cent from the previous close.

