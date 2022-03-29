Punjab National Bank plans to raise Rs 12,000 crore through bonds

-
ALSO READ
PNB to clear cheques of Rs 10 lakh & above only after customer confirmation
PNB board to consider debt raising plan for FY23 on Mar 29
Axis Bank announces will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds
SBI to raise Rs 6,000 crore in capital through additional tier-I bonds
Punjab National Bank quarterly profit jumps 78% to Rs 1,105 crore
-
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of bonds to fund business growth.
The board has approved raising of capital for an amount up to Rs 12,000 crore through issue of Basel III compliant AT-1 bonds up to Rs 5,500 crore and Tier II bonds up to Rs 6,500 crore, in one or more tranches, PNB said in a filing.
AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines. They form part of the Tier-I capital of banks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)