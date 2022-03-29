Punjab National Bank plans to raise Rs 12,000 crore through bonds

(PNB) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of to fund business growth.

The board has approved raising of capital for an amount up to Rs 12,000 crore through issue of Basel III compliant AT-1 up to Rs 5,500 crore and Tier II up to Rs 6,500 crore, in one or more tranches, PNB said in a filing.

AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines. They form part of the Tier-I capital of .

