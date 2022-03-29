JUST IN

Business Standard

Punjab National Bank plans to raise Rs 12,000 crore through bonds

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of bonds to fund business growth.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
The board has approved raising of capital for an amount up to Rs 12,000 crore through issue of Basel III compliant AT-1 bonds up to Rs 5,500 crore and Tier II bonds up to Rs 6,500 crore, in one or more tranches, PNB said in a filing.

AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines. They form part of the Tier-I capital of banks.

First Published: Tue, March 29 2022. 21:04 IST

