JUST IN

Compliance, risk management, audit weaknesses of banks, says RBI's MK Jain
Banking services partially impacted on second day of nationwide strike
For FY23, State Bank of India eyes Rs 10K-cr loan book via co-lending
'5,200 cos with credit exposure of over Rs 5 cr declared as NPAs till Dec'
Investment bankers see 58% decline in earnings, shows data
RBI directs banks and non-banks to geotag payment touch points
Outage hits ICICI Bank mobile, net banking; customers take to social media
HDFC Bank plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr in capital via AT1 bonds
What is a collateral loan?
Banks to conduct special clearing ops on Mar 31 for govt accounts' closure
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee surges by 19 paise to 75.97 against US dollar

Business Standard

IDBI Bank board okays rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8,000 cr for FY23

Stock of IDBI Bank closed 3.05 per cent down at Rs 42.85 apiece on BSE

Topics
IDBI Bank | at1 bonds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
IDBI
IDBI Bank

Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved the rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8,000 crore for the next fiscal year beginning April 1.

It will comprise additional tier I (AT-1) bonds up to Rs 3,000 crore and senior/infrastructure bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore by way of private placement during FY23, the lender added.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on March 29, 2022, has approved the rupee bond borrowing limit of Rs 8,000 crore for FY23, to be borrowed in one or more tranches, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of IDBI Bank closed 3.05 per cent down at Rs 42.85 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on IDBI Bank

First Published: Tue, March 29 2022. 17:10 IST

`
.