Rates on hold but RBI MPC gets battle ready for economy as Omicron looms

Members of the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) were worried about rising inflation but felt economic recovery is not strong enough to tighten policy when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading.

The MPC’s six members, equally divided between external experts and those from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), voted unanimously on November 9 to keep the policy repo rate unchanged. External member Jayanth R. Varma continued to vote his opposition against keeping the stance accommodative.

The repo and reverse repo rates remained unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, but the central bank said from January 1 it will switch to variable rates for its liquidity absorption operation, rendering the fixed-rate reverse repo practically redundant.

Governor Shaktikanta Das, a member of the committee for the RBI, worried about the economy facing “several headwinds emanating from global factors”.

“While the Indian economy is on its way to achieve the projected growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22, there are still significant areas of concern," he said. Private consumption is lower than the pre-pandemic level. Tax cut on fuel augurs well for the economy and should bring down inflation, but revision in mobile tariff should put pressure on core inflation.

Inflation is expected to stay at 5 per cent in the second half, but the must remain vigilant to “incipient cost-push pressures to inflation as well as to the uncertainty imparted by Omicron,” he said.

Varma, a professor at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, said he didn’t favour keeping the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent and neither was he willing to keep the stance accommodative.

"Raising effective money market rates quickly towards 4 per cent would demonstrate the MPC’s commitment to the inflation target, help anchor expectations, reduce risk premia, enhance macroeconomic stability, and allow lower long-term interest rates to be sustained for longer thereby aiding the economic recovery,” he said.

The RBI’s recent actions may suggest it has obliged Varma’s view on pushing the effective money market rate towards 4 per cent by aggressively removing the liquidity overhang.

The central bank surprised the market by announcing a three-day variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) on Monday. On Wednesday, it said it will conduct a four-day VRRR auction of Rs 2 trillion on Thursday.

However, the repo rate at 4 per cent corresponds to a negative real rate in the range of 1-1.5 per cent, which is “currently appropriate for reviving economic growth without excessive risk of an inflationary spiral,” Varma said.

The environment is “highly unsettled” and a status quo on rates and stance is “fait accompli," said deputy governor Michael Patra. “Unless a clearer picture emerges on the near-term outlook, we must take guard and resume battle readiness again."

Globally, finished goods inventories are piling up and may result in reducing new orders and slowing economic activity. Weak pricing power should lead to moderation of inflation by the first half of 2022. In India too, consumption expenditure is weakening.

However, the Indian economy may have been successful in bucking the global trend. Credit is picking up, taxes and exports are rising, but “there are limits to decoupling,” Patra said, as consumption spending, private investment remains low and the contact-intensive sector still struggles to recover from the pandemic effect.

"Food inflation may ease with the usual winter softening, but core inflation will keep us awake,” said Patra.

“India is being lashed by global spillovers,” mainly via the financial channel, but the biggest risk remains the new variant Omicron, he said.

RBI’s executive director Mridul K. Saggar warned central banks, including RBI, will need to confront the inflation challenge with “careful calibration and avoid impulses that may kindle or deepen stagflationary impulses.”

"Policy errors in either direction on the part of the central banks at this stage are laden with serious risks.”

Inflation has bottomed out, but "it will be best not to risk strengthening stagflationary impulses that already are being propped up by supply disruptions,” Saggar said.

Therefore, “small moves towards policy normalisation may be sufficient now and one can decide to shift to a tightening monetary policy cycle at a point when it is clear that demand revival has acquired resilience and pandemic risks to growth have diminished.”

External member Ashima Goyal said, "it is better for the to remain steady and watchful through the next couple of months.”

While additions to durable liquidity have stopped, the next step should be to “decrease excess durable liquidity itself.” But must continue to push liquidity to stressed sectors.

External member Shashanka Bhide said the economy has done significant progress in returning to the pre-pandemic level, but “sustained improvement of this performance is critical.”

“The high level of core inflation is a concern that affects both consumption expenditure and profitability of firms,” Bhide said.