'We do expect deposit rate hikes', says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Business Standard

RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI; marks shift from 'pay now'

Initially, home-grown card network Rupay Credit cards will be linked with UPI

Topics
Credit cards | UPI | RBI

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 
UPI
Currently, UPI is linked through the debit card of customers to their savings account or current accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed linking of credit cards to Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which so far was being used as a ‘pay now’ facility, wherein money was debited from a customer’s bank account directly for any transaction.

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 06:10 IST

