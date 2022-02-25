RBI extends tenure of its additional director on board of Dhanlaxmi Bank

-
ALSO READ
Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders reject appointment of statutory auditor
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net declines 74% at Rs 3.66 cr on soaring bad assets
Dhanlaxmi Bank Part-Time Chairman G Subramonia Iyer submits his resignation
Kerala CMO dismisses reports on draft bill permitting phone tapping
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
-
The Reserve Bank has extended the tenure of its additional director G Jagan Mohan on the board of Dhanlaxmi Bank by two years, as per a regulatory filing on Friday.
The central bank, vide letter dated February 25, 2022, has extended the term of office of G Jagan Mohan, RBI Additional Director, for a further period of two years from February 27, 2022 to February 26, 2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in the filing.
Mohan was appointed as an additional director on the board of the private sector lender for two years from February 27, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU