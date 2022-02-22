IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 cr to trainer, driver

-
ALSO READ
IDFC First Bank aims retail loan book growth of 25% on long-term basis
IDFC First Bank Q3 net profit rises 117% to Rs 281 cr
IDFC faces investor ire on delay in divestments and mergers
IDFC First Bank clocks 10% loan growth in Q2 at Rs 117,243 crore
IDFC FIRST Bank begins process for 3-way merger; stock ends flat
-
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 9 lakh shares of the bank held by him, worth over Rs 3.95 crore, to five individuals, including his trainer, househelp and driver, to help them purchase homes.
These five people are unrelated to the top official of the private sector bank.
Earlier too, he had gifted shares in his personal capacity to some individuals unrelated to him.
V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, has gifted 9,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him on February 21, 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
He has gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer Ramesh Raju; 2 lakh shares each to househelp Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar; and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff Deepak Pathare and househelp Santosh Jogale.
Calculated at Monday's closing price of Rs 43.90 apiece on BSE, the value of the 9 lakh shares gifted by Vaidyanathan comes out to be Rs 3,95,10,000.
In addition, the bank said Rukmani Social Welfare Trust has disposed of 2 lakh equity shares to support social activities.
"Thus, total shares disposed for gifts and social activities is 11 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by V Vaidyanathan from these transactions," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU