RBI fines Axis Bank Rs 5 crore for non-compliance with certain rules

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
Axis Bank Q4 preview: Low provisioning likely, but asset quality may worsen
Axis Bank beats Street estimates, posts net profit of Rs 2,677 crore in Q4
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed Rs 5-crore fine on Axis Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of the central bank's norms on payment ecosystem between banks as a corporate customer, cyber security, and financial inclusion norms.
The action, RBI clarified, was based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and was not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction.
The fine was imposed on the bank on the basis of a scrutiny carried out by RBI in the backdrop of a fraud and related transactions, which was submitted by the bank to the regulator in June 2020. The contraventions were found by the regulator during the inspections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU