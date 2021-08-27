RBI holds talks with SFBs on enhanced board oversight, risk management

With the aim of making banks (SFBs) more resilient, the Reserve Bank of India today held talks with chief executives of SFBs to increase board oversight and improve and make IT setup robust.

The discussions were held on a range of themes such as evolution of the business models of SFBs, enhancing Board oversight and professionalism, said in statement.

The issue of further improvement in assurance functions--compliance; internal control and risk management--also figured in discussions. They also deliberated on building their IT infrastructure both for enhanced customer experience and for cyber security resilience.

The stress build-up due to Covid-19 and mitigation steps for continued resilience of books of SFBs were also discussed.

Analysts said while most of them have established viability and robust networks the past 3-4 years, they have faced severe headwinds during the past 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, they will need more time to build a higher share of low-cost deposits (Current Accounts and Savings Accounts) and enhance the contribution of secured credit in their loan books.

The four listed banks (SFBs) — AU, Ujjivan, Equitas, and Suryoday — reported a combined net loss of Rs 66 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY22) on a sharp rise in provisions amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Deputy governors M K Jain and Rajeshwar Rao applauded the crucial role SFBs are playing in financial inclusion by extending credit and reaching out to the underserved sections of society.