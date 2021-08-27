RBI holds talks with SFBs on enhanced board oversight, risk management

-
ALSO READ
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's Covid relief: SFB loans to MFIs get priority sector status
RBI's relief: Hit by second Covid wave, MSMEs call for more support
RBI's Covid relief: Good move, but late, says health care industry
Bond bulls bring down 10-year yield below 6% for first time since Feb 12
-
With the aim of making small finance banks (SFBs) more resilient, the Reserve Bank of India today held talks with chief executives of SFBs to increase board oversight and improve risk management and make IT setup robust.
The discussions were held on a range of themes such as evolution of the business models of SFBs, enhancing Board oversight and professionalism, RBI said in statement.
The issue of further improvement in assurance functions--compliance; internal control and risk management--also figured in discussions. They also deliberated on building their IT infrastructure both for enhanced customer experience and for cyber security resilience.
The stress build-up due to Covid-19 and mitigation steps for continued resilience of books of SFBs were also discussed.
Analysts said while most of them have established viability and robust networks the past 3-4 years, they have faced severe headwinds during the past 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, they will need more time to build a higher share of low-cost deposits (Current Accounts and Savings Accounts) and enhance the contribution of secured credit in their loan books.
The four listed small finance banks (SFBs) — AU, Ujjivan, Equitas, and Suryoday — reported a combined net loss of Rs 66 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY22) on a sharp rise in provisions amid the second wave of the pandemic.
Deputy governors M K Jain and Rajeshwar Rao applauded the crucial role SFBs are playing in financial inclusion by extending credit and reaching out to the underserved sections of society.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU