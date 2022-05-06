JUST IN

RBI issues norms for compensation key managerial staff at NBFCs
Reserve Bank of India's latest norms won't be disruptive to NBFCs
RBI caps lending limits of NBFCs to bring them on a par with those of banks
Debt quality index gains nearly three point to close FY22 at 92.24
RBI says 22 NBFCs have surrendered their registration certificates
Instant App-based loan fraud: ED summons senior executives of Google
IIFL Finance buys back overseas bonds worth $50 million
Enforcement Directorate wants RBI to block NBFCs on a Chinese string
NBFCs, housing finance firms need Rs 2.2 trn in fresh funds in FY23: ICRA
NBFC-retail's AUM likely to grow 5%-7% in FY22, 8%-10% in FY23: Report
You are here: Home » Finance » News » NBFCs

CSB Bank Q4 net up over two-fold YoY to Rs 131 cr, asset quality improves

Business Standard

RBI imposes penalty on Daimler Financial, KKR India Financial Services

The central bank said it conducted statutory inspection of the two companies with reference to their financial position as on March 31, 2020

Topics
Daimler Financial Services | KKR India Financial Services | RBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The RBI on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Daimler Financial Services India and KKR India Financial Services for non-compliance with directions related to 'monitoring of frauds in NBFCs'.

The central bank said it conducted statutory inspection of the two companies with reference to their financial position as on March 31, 2020.

The penalties were imposed after considering their replies to its notices, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by them.

The RBI, however, added that the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Daimler Financial Services

First Published: Fri, May 06 2022. 20:31 IST

`
.