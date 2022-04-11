JUST IN

RBI says 22 NBFCs have surrendered their registration certificates

The central bank has cancelled their Certificate of Registration (CoR) as they have surrendered the same

Topics
NBFCs | RBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
NBFC PCA
In a separate statement, the central bank said it has cancelled the CoR of Karnawati Capital Market Limited

Reserve Bank of India on Monday said 22 NBFCs, including BNP Paribas India Finance, Swiss Leasing and Finance, and Available Finance, have surrendered their registration certificates.

The central bank has cancelled their Certificate of Registration (CoR) as they have surrendered the same.

With cancellation of the CoRs, these 22 entities cannot transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the RBI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Essel Finance Home Loans Limited has surrendered the CoR granted to it by the National Housing Bank and subsequently, the same has been cancelled.

With this, Essel Finance Home Loans can neither transact the business of a housing finance institution nor of a non-banking financial institution, it added.

In a separate statement, the central bank said it has cancelled the CoR of Karnawati Capital Market Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 20:39 IST

