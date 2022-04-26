RBI imposes Rs 1.12 cr penalty on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance

Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia
-
ALSO READ
Hard lessons for banks and FIs from a decade of bad infrastructure loans
What are the different types of loans?
India Ratings upgrades outlook on banking sector to 'improving' for FY23
RBI releases report on trend and progress of banking in India: Highlights
Net-zero shift may have less impact on banking, says RBI study
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.12 crore on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance with certain regulatory directions, including those for know your customer norms. This action is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with customers..