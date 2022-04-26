RBI imposes Rs 1.12 cr penalty on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance

JUST IN

This action is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with customers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.12 crore on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance with certain regulatory directions, including those for know your customer norms. This action is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with customers.
