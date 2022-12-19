RBI slaps Rs 2.66 crore penalty on Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC, India ops

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed a of Rs 2.66 crore on Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC, India operations for non-compliance with directions on framework.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the bank failed to implement systems to detect unusual and unauthorised, internal or external activities in its database.

It also failed to implement security operations centre for obtaining real-time/ near-real time information and insight into the security posture of the bank, and enable audit logs for database and operating system of servers, among others, as per the statement.

A notice was issued to the bank asking it to show cause as to why should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by .

"After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made during personal hearing and additional submissions made by it, came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid direction was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions," it said.

RBI also said the is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

