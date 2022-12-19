JUST IN
UPI ecosystem needs to be sustainable to grow further: Google Pay
Business Standard

RBI slaps Rs 2.66 crore penalty on Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC, India ops

Reserve Bank imposed the penalty on Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC, India operations, for non-compliance with directions on cyber security framework

Topics
RBI | penalty | cyber security

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.66 crore on Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC, India operations for non-compliance with directions on cyber security framework.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the bank failed to implement systems to detect unusual and unauthorised, internal or external activities in its database.

It also failed to implement security operations centre for obtaining real-time/ near-real time information and insight into the security posture of the bank, and enable audit logs for database and operating system of servers, among others, as per the statement.

A notice was issued to the bank asking it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI.

"After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made during personal hearing and additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI direction was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions," it said.

RBI also said the penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 21:35 IST

