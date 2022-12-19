JUST IN
Axis Bank hikes MCLR by 30 bps across the board, effective December 17
To woo customers, HDFC Bank aims to issue 1 mn credit cards every month
Federal Bank increases interest rates on fixed deposits, effective Dec 18
Finance ministry pulls up PSBs over mis-selling of insurance products
Banks look at possibility of rupee trade with Bangladesh, African nations
IDFC First Bank announces waiver of charges on customer-centric services
Yes Bank assigns Rs 48k cr stressed asset loan portfolio to JC Flowers ARC
BFSI stocks flex muscles in Nifty50 this year, but still short of 2019 peak
Bank credit grows 17.5% in a fortnight; deposits up 10%: RBI data
Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Axis Bank hikes MCLR by 30 bps across the board, effective December 17
icon-arrow-left
Union Bank likely to sell Rs 780 cr of AT-1 bonds as lenders seek capital
Business Standard

Bad loans worth Rs 10 trillion written off in last 5 years by banks: Govt

These bad loans have been written off by scheduled commercial banks in last five fiscals (2017-22), the govt told parliament

Topics
Bad loans | Indian banking sector

IANS  |  New Delhi 

bad loans
Illustration

Bad loans worth Rs 10,09,511 crore have been written off by scheduled commercial banks in the last five fiscals (2017-22), the Parliament was told on Monday.

The nation's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) tops the list of top 10 banks with the highest amount of bad loans written off in 2021-22 alone, as per data provided by the Reserve Bank of India, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad told Congress member Deepak Baij in an oral response during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

The SBI has written off bad loans worth Rs 19,666 crore in 2021-22, followed by Union Bank of India which has written off bad loans worth Rs 19,484 crore, Punjab National Bank (Rs 18,312 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 17,967 crore), Bank of India (Rs 10,443 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 10,148 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 9,405 crore), Axis Bank (Rs 9,126 crore), Indian Bank (Rs 8,347 crore), and Canara Bank (Rs 8,210 crore), he said.

When Baij sought to know why names of entities or persons whose loans have been written off, are not revealed, the minister informed that it is not done as per the RBI's norms.

However if, action is taken against them under various provisions of Securitisation Act or the NCLT, then their properties are auctioned and names of such entities are declared, Karad said.

At the same time, the minister further informed that as per the RBI data, public sector banks have recovered an aggregate amount of Rs 4,80,111 crore, including recovery of Rs 1,03,045 crore from written-off loans during the last five financial years.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bad loans

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 19:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.