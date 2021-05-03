RBI imposes Rs 3 cr fine on ICICI Bank for violating certain rules

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday fined ICICI Bank Rs 3 crore for violating prudential norms on the operation of its investment portfolio, the central bank said in a statement.
The central bank said it found contravention of norms in the matter of "shifting of securities from one category to another".
The RBI did not mention when did the violation happen, or the exact nature of it.
The action, the RBI said, was based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and was “not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU