HDFC Bank says RBI has lifted all curbs on bank's new digital launches

'Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 programme,' announced HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | RBI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)

Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said RBI has lifted all restrictions placed on the bank.

"We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank’s Digital 2.0 programme," HDFC Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

In September 2021, RBI had lifted restrictions on HDFC Bank on issuing new credit cards.

In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from launching any new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards till the lender resolved recurring tech issues.
First Published: Sat, March 12 2022. 15:11 IST

