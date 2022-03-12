HDFC Bank says RBI has lifted all curbs on bank's new digital launches

Private lender on Saturday said has lifted all restrictions placed on the bank.

"We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank’s Digital 2.0 programme," said in a stock exchange filing.

In September 2021, had lifted restrictions on on issuing new credit cards.

In December 2020, the had barred HDFC Bank from launching any new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards till the lender resolved recurring tech issues.