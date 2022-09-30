RBI policy: Repo rate hiked by 50bps to 5.9%; FY23 GDP forecast slashed

The Reserve Bak of India (RBI) raised the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bsp) to 5.9 per cent in its monetary policy review. This is the fourth hike in repo rate in the current financial year. In its Monetary Policy Committee meeting (MPC), the RBI decided to withdraw accodative stance while supporting growth





The standing deposit facility (SDF) was adjusted to 5.6 per cent, MSF and Bank rate to 6.15 per cent.

"World has been confronted with one crisis after another. It has witnessed two major shocks in last 2.5 years. Aggressive monetary policy action is the third shock in the world. India has withstood shock from coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine", said .

In the current financial year, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 190 bps. In August, the RBI MPC increased the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.4 per cent from 4.9 per cent in June.





Governor Das further said that the Indian rupee has depreciated by 4 per cent since April against 14 per cent appreciation in US dollar. "The rupee has fared better than many other currencies and the RBI Forex reserves "umbrella" remains strong", he added.

"RBI intervenes in the market to curb excessive volatility, said Das.

RBI retained its Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based forecast of 6.7 per cent for the current financial year, while stating for the coming quarters as: Q2 7.1 per cent, Q3 6.5 per cent, and Q4 5.8. For the first quarter of the next financial year, the CPI infation is pegged at 5 per cent.

The MPC slashed the real GDP growth forecast of 7 per cent for the current financial year from 7.2 per cent in August forecast. GDP growth for the first quarter of the next financial year is seen at 6.7 per cent. India's economy grew by 13.5 per cent in the April-June period this fiscal -- the fastest in the last four quarters -- on account of better performance by the agriculture and services sectors.