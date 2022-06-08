JUST IN

RBI Monetary Policy review: Clear direction given by credit policy
RBI likely to raise interest rate by 25 bps-50 bps today: Experts
RBI MPC meet: Question not whether to raise borrowing costs but by how much
RBI's monetary policy to focus on macroeconomic stability
Liquidity withdrawal expected as RBI set to hikes rates on Wednesday
RBI's MPC starts 3-day deliberations amid speculation of rate hike
Most economists see 50-bp repo rate hike: Business Standard policy poll
After the rate hike
RBI likely to bring 0.40% hike in rates in next policy review meet: Report
Monetary policy will be calibrated to rein in inflation: RBI annual report
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

RBI likely to raise interest rate by 25 bps-50 bps today: Experts

Business Standard

RBI monetary policy review: Clear direction given by credit policy

The RBI MPC pitched for a high number of 50 bps, which is significant because if combined with the forecast on inflation indicates that there will be more repo rate hikes coming

Topics
RBI monetary policy | Reserve Bank of India | repo rate

Madan Sabnavis 
Chief economist, Bank of Baroda
Madan Sabnavis. Chief economist, Bank of Baroda

The credit policy announced on Wednesday was to throw up a different kind of surprise. It was not a case of whether or not the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would raise the repo rate but by how much. The conjectures here varied from 25 bps to 75 bps with the forecasts being based on what the market felt would be the terminal point of the repo rate this year. The MPC pitched for a high number of 50 bps, which is significant because if combined with the forecast on inflation indicates that there will be more rate hikes coming.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on RBI monetary policy

First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 11:42 IST

`
.