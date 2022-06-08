RBI monetary policy review: Clear direction given by credit policy

The credit policy announced on Wednesday was to throw up a different kind of surprise. It was not a case of whether or not the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would raise the repo rate but by how much. The conjectures here varied from 25 bps to 75 bps with the forecasts being based on what the market felt would be the terminal point of the this year. The MPC pitched for a high number of 50 bps, which is significant because if combined with the forecast on indicates that there will be more rate hikes coming.