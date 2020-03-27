RBI pulled out its bazooka to tackle Covid-19 slowdown: Experts on rate cut

The (RBI) slashed interest rates on Friday, following other central banks, in an emergency move to counter the economic fallout from a fast-spreading

The RBI said it was maintaining its “accommodative” stance, and would keep its position “as long as necessary” to revive growth, while ensuring inflation remained within target.

The bank’s six-member monetary policy committee cut the by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.40%, in line with expectations. The reverse was reduced 90 bps to 4%.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank, New Delhi

“In many ways the RBI’s measures went beyond the market’s expectation, particularly the magnitude of the policy rate cut and the CRR reduction.

“The fact that unlike the ECB or the Fed, the RBI did not announce direct purchases of corporate bonds, leaving it to the banks instead, could be bothering markets. Besides there are no sectoral facilities for the worst hit like aviation, hospitality etc.”





Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, Icra, Gurugram

“The combination of moratoriums, liquidity enhancing measures and the sharper-than-hoped-for cut will help to assuage the markets in these increasingly unsettled times, and offer some protection against widespread defaults, even though the actual impact on boosting economic activity may be limited.

“Regardless of the measures announced now by the RBI, we are lowering our base case scenario for GDP growth to -4.5% for Q1 FY2021 and to 2.0% for FY2021, in light of the rapidly growing uncertainties over the duration of the impact of the on economic activity in India and the rest of the world.”

Rupa Rege Nitsure, Chief Economist, L&T Financial Holdings, Mumbai

“This is certainly positive for the yield curve and the March-quarter results of financial entities. But we also need to remember that currently demand for credit is too weak because of the economy-wide shutdown.

“Hence, the RBI will be required to act aggressively later also when demand would start reviving. A refinance window for mutual funds is also a need of the hour, but there is no announcement to that effect.”

Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS Bank, Singapore



“The central bank pulled all the stops, delivering an aggressive rate cut magnified by widening the liquidity adjustment facility corridor and (CRR) reduction.

“Other notable measures included providing moratorium on loans, deferment in interest payments, liquidity push through the CRR and minimum CRR changes and in totality lowering cost of funds while lowering incremental capital burden on banks.”

“Markets cheered the steps, demonstrated by the sharp correction in 10Y GSec yields and rupee gains. These moves provide the right tailwind for the economy once the lockdown is complete. More bond purchases are likely as the fiscal strain on the government becomes clearer.”

Kunal Kundu, India Economist, Societe Generale, Bengaluru

“We think an emergency situation deserved emergency response and the RBI did the right thing by bringing forward its rate decision by a week when central banks all over the world are taking proactive measures.

“What is comforting though (and not unexpected) is the assurance that the RBI is open to all conventional and non-conventional monetary policy action, if required, especially if COVID-19 challenge persists longer.”

Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays, Mumbai



“The RBI surpassed expectations by delivering more than what the market had anticipated, and its promise to ‘do whatever it takes’ has come good. The steps to ease working capital pain, reduce liquidity costs and provide moratorium on term loans will alleviate stress across various sectors. We continue to see rates dropping to 3.50% by August 2020.”

Prithviraj Srinivas, Chief Economist, Axis Capital, Mumbai



“The RBI has pulled out its bazooka. It has pulled down the cost of capital through deep policy rate cuts, it has increased the quantity of money through CRR cuts and asset purchases, and more importantly reduced financial stress in the economy through its 3-month moratorium on all term loans as well as working capital.

“We think the additional liquidity and the reduction in financial stress will be immediately felt by the economy, while lower cost of capital will provide the necessary tailwind as we get out of the crisis.”