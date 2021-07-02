RBI red flags concerns around big tech in financial services sector

-
ALSO READ
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Facebook begins testing advertisements on short video offering Reels
Facebook ordered to stop collecting German Whatsapp data
Facebook's marketplace in European Union, UK antitrust crosshairs
European Union court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has highlighted the likely issues around big tech's role in the financial services sector and said that concerns such as level playing field with banks and operational risks have intensified lately.
RBI's Financial Stability Report for July also noted that big tech offers a wide range of digital financial services and has a substantial footprint in the payment systems, crowdfunding, asset management, banking and insurance of several advanced and emerging market economies.
It added that while this holds the promise of supporting financial inclusion and generating lasting efficiency gains, including by encouraging the competitiveness of banks, some important policy issues arise.
"Specifically, concerns have intensified around a level playing field with banks, operational risk, too-big-to-fail issues, challenges for antitrust rules, cyber security and data privacy," it said.
The central bank's report said that big tech present at least three unique challenges, with the first being that they straddle many different (non-financial) lines of business with sometimes opaque overarching governance structures.
Second, they have the potential to become dominant players in financial services and thirdly, big tech are generally able to overcome limits to scale in financial services provision by exploiting network effects.
"For central banks and financial regulators, financial stability objectives may be best pursued by blending activity and entity-based prudential regulation of big tech," the report said.
Furthermore, as the digital economy expands across borders, international coordination of rules and standards becomes more pressing, it said.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU