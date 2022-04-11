JUST IN

Inflation expectation, consumer confidence rise, says RBI survey
Monetary policy: RBI to revisit KYC rules after digital lending fraud
Pressure building on banks to raise lending rates, albeit gradually
RBI monetary policy review: FY23 inflation projections raised to 5.7%
RBI monetary policy review: Revised HTM cap to aid govt borrowing
Monetary policy review: We want to withdraw ultra-accommodation, says RBI
Monetary policy review: Soon, withdraw cash from any ATM using UPI
Monetary policy: RBI shifts gaze to inflation from growth after 2 years
RBI monetary policy signals change in stance for June 2022
RBI monetary policy review: Clear sign that happy days are over
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

False allegations against officials in Lonavala FIR: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Business Standard

RBI regulated markets to start trading at 9 am from Apr 18

From April 18, the trading hours of these markets will be from 9 am to 3.30 pm, the central bank said in a release on Monday

Topics
Markets | Reserve Bank of India

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
RBI ( Bloomberg)
Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Bloomberg)

Trading in markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will start from 9 am onwards from April 18, with the restoration of pre-pandemic trading timings.

Currently, the markets open at 10 am.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks. Later, with the easing of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

From April 18, the trading hours of these markets will be from 9 am to 3.30 pm, the central bank said in a release on Monday.

"With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am," the release said.

Call/notice/term money; market repo in government securities; tri-party repo in government securities; commercial paper and certificates of deposit; repo in corporate bonds; government securities (central government securities, state development loans and treasury bills); Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) trades, including forex derivatives; and rupee interest rate derivatives. These markets are regulated by the central bank.

On Friday, while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that markets regulated by the central bank will start trading from 9 am from April 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Markets

First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 19:30 IST

`
.